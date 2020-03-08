BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad welcomed the agreements that were made between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Moscow last week.
During an interview with Radio Sputnik’s “Between the Lines” show, Syrian political expert Muhannad Al-Daher expanded on the reasons why President Assad favored this agreement.
According to Daher, “this agreement brought about the opening of the main roads for civilians, while the ceasefire between the Syrian and Turkish armies does not apply to armed terrorist groups, which results in the Turkish military withdrawing slowly.”
Muhannad al-Daher continued: “The liberation of Idlib by the Syrian Army means the launching of the political process automatically, and during the past two months we have not heard any talk about the constitutional committee because the alliance of the war against Syria formed by the United States, France, Britain and Turkey was awaiting the results of the Idlib battle, The Syrian Arab Army gained it and freed more than 2,000 kilometers without retreat. ”
He stressed that “launching the political process is linked first and foremost to eliminating terrorism in Syria, whether in the Idlib area, or the American presence in northeastern Syria.”
Last Thursday, the ceasefire agreement in the Idlib Governorate was announced, made effective at midnight on Friday.
