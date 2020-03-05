BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The governments of Russia and Turkey have reached an agreement to implement a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this evening.
According to Erdogan, the ceasefire will begin at midnight on March 6th, 2020.
He followed up the ceasefire announcement by stating that Turkey will respond to any ceasefire breach that threatens his country’s forces in Syria.
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister confirmed that his country’s forces and the Turkish military will be conducting joint patrols along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia).
He added that a 6km safe zone corridor will be established along the M-4 Highway.
