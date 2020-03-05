BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The governments of Russia and Turkey have reached an agreement to implement a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this evening.

According to Erdogan, the ceasefire will begin at midnight on March 6th, 2020.

He followed up the ceasefire announcement by stating that Turkey will respond to any ceasefire breach that threatens his country’s forces in Syria.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister confirmed that his country’s forces and the Turkish military will be conducting joint patrols along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia).

He added that a 6km safe zone corridor will be established along the M-4 Highway.

Member
Regular
Upvoted
Julio Cesar Perez
A ceasefire in Idlib for 24 hours, means that everything remains the same and the Turkish terrorists, ISIS, ALQAEDA can continue killing the Syrian people. With this shameful agreement, Turkish terrorists remain in Syria and can continue to move military equipment within Syria.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 19:44
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
ROFL! Nusra, TIP and ISIS will go on, as they ALWAYS DID.
comment image
This verifies, no matter the extremist group you’re talking about!
By accepting a ceasefire again, Russia will just break the momentum. We’re on for one more year of war!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 21:58
Flash
Guest
Flash
Putin…What are you doing?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 20:28
Terence Silvestre Jr.
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Terence Silvestre Jr.
I will trust Putin, sure that he knows very well what he is doing by agreeing with an evil being, as distrustful and treacherous as Erdogan, who, as always, will only use that ceasefire to resupply his terrorists and continue to arm them to the tooth .
And once the Turkish puppets are in condition, we will see another powerful attempt to retake all the strategic territory lost so far, taking SAA by surprise, in full ceasefire.
But I’m sure Russia will be ready and waiting for them too.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 19:47
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
Well, here we go again with Mr Er_dog_an. For sure, Turkey support to terrorists will not end, even worst, the supply of advance weapons to terrorists has already started by Turkey.
Let us see how the genocide (Armenian) country behave now. It looks like Russian tolerance is very far away.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 20:21
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Indignarte o verguenza ajena, dicen alto al fuego sin consultar al gobierno Sirio, afirman alto al fuego sin embargo Turquía y sus mercenarios siguen atacando Saraqib….
Los ataques Rusos parecen ser solo disuasivo para los terroristas, nunca aniquila a todo el grupo de terroristas cuando se desplazan.
Rusia como siempre complaciendo a Erdogan y este aprovechará para aprovisionar a sus mercenarios, ¿Por qué no cortan la carretera al norte de Idlib, ¿Por qué no timan el pueblo de Sarmadá?…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-06 00:15
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
I agree that air strikes are the one main determent. Assad is not upset with ceasefire. Syria can also use this 10 days to resupply and re-enforce troops without drone strikes. Syria priority is the M4. Should Turks have not aided then Idlib would have been liberated.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-06 05:37