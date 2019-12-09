BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – A tank belonging to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) was reported to have flipped over during a military drill along the Lebanese border on Monday.

According to the website Hamodia, the tank was damaged after being overturned, but no one was hurt.

“The tank was traveling on a road along the northern border in heavy fog, along a mountainous,” the publication said, adding “an investigation has been opened into the specific circumstances of the incident.

A photo later shared on Hezbollah’s military media Telegram channel showed the alleged overturned tank; they said the photo was taken from uncited Israeli media channel.

