The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) say they have struck targets of the Islamic Jihad group who reportedly were preparing rocket attacks towards Israeli territory.
Earlier in the day, the IDF said the Iron Dome had intercepted 13 out of 21 missile launches from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. After 20 rockets had been launched, the IDF attached a map on Twitter showing the areas that came under fire. Israel holds Islamic Jihad responsible for the recent attacks.
In Ashkelon, which also came under fire, classes at schools were suspended for Monday.
Hours earlier, Israeli soldiers shot at least one Palestinian dead and wounded several others allegedly for trying to plant a bomb Israel’s security fence in southern Gaza.
On Wednesday, the IDF targeted the snipers of Islamic Jihad which it said fired at IDF troops from across the border.
Tensions have been high in the region following the announcement of the so-called “deal of the century” plan for reconciliation in the Middle East that favors Israel over Palestinians.
Source: Sputnik
