Pictures of the two suicide bombers who blew up the security headquarters in Homs city has been revealed.

Ahmad Al-Jazzar from Taibet Alimam in northern Hama was identified as the first suicide bomber.

Safi Qattiny from Khan Shaykhoun in Idlib was identified as the second bomber.

According to jihadist sources, the bombers were sent in a suicide mission by Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Islamist faction to sneak and destroy the military intelligence and the state security building in Homs city.

The ensuing attack killed at least 32 people in Homs.

Meanwhile, the UN’s Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, expressed his hope on Saturday that the terrorist attack in Homs should not affect the intra-Syrian peace talks in Geneva, before his meeting with Syrian governmental delegation headed Bashar Jaafari.

 

Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News, Lecturer at Charles Sturt University and Researcher at Western Sydney University. MA in International Relations.

La ONU lo primero que tiene que hacer es condenar el atentado criminal, sin embargo calla.

