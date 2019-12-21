Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has “no jurisdiction” to investigate alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian Territories, speaking in a televised address in Jerusalem on Friday.
Netanyahu slammed the court’s latest decision to probe war crimes in Palestinian territories as “baseless and outrageous” and added that “the ICC only has jurisdiction over petitions submitted by sovereign states, but there has never been a Palestinian state.”
Netanyahu also said that “The ICC prosecutor’s decision has turned the International Criminal Court into a political tool, to delegitimize the state of Israel, the prosecutor has completely ignored the legal arguments we presented to her.”
On Friday, chief prosecutor of the ICC Fatou Bensouda announced that she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories in a move highly welcomed by the Palestinian leadership.
Credit: Ruptly
