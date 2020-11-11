BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian stated that he learned of the tripartite statement on Karabakh from the press and did not participate in any discussions related to it, stressing that he would start political consultations in order to “protect national interests.”
“I learned from the press that we signed a statement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan about stopping the war in Karabakh. I also learned from the press about the conditions for stopping the war. Unfortunately, there were no consultations or discussions about the agreement with me in my capacity,” Sarkissian said in a statement published on the presidential website.
Sarkissian stressed that the settlement of the Karabakh conflict is an issue of national importance and any step, “especially the signing of any document related to the security interests and rights of Armenia, Artsakh and the entire Armenian people, must be the subject of comprehensive consultations and discussions.”
The Armenian President pointed out that, “given the deep concerns of a large sector of people … political consultations begin immediately in order to agree as soon as possible on the solutions on our agenda to protect national interests.”
Earlier, the country’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, confirmed that he had signed the agreement to stop the fighting in Karabakh “even though it was not in favor of Armenia” on the recommendation of the army leadership, which informed him of the existence of serious problems on the fronts.
