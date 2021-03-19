BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said during a new broadcast that he had information indicating that external parties and some internal parties are pushing Lebanon towards a civil war.

In his speech on Thursday, Nasrallah said: “It is not permissible under the heading of an economic or political crisis to allow anyone to push Lebanon into war.”

“I have information that there are external and internal parties pushing Lebanon towards a civil war,” he said.

He continued, “The crisis in which we are in has several causes, and if we want to address one cause and ignore the rest of the causes, that will not lead to a result.”

He explained that there are those who are pushing towards a civil war in Lebanon, “as that happened in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan,” stating that “many examples from Yemen, Syria and Iraq about the operation of US intelligence for ISIS and takfiri groups to destroy countries and armies, so that Israel becomes the refuge and crown of crown in this region.”

Nasrallah said that “forming the government is the first step in order to reach solutions,” stressing, “we have accepted a government of non-partisan specialists, and if the two presidents (the Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Lebanese President Michel Aoun) agree next Monday on such a government, we will proceed with that.”

He added that “the government of specialists, if it is not protected by political forces, will fall.”

The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said after his meeting on Thursday with President Michel Aoun that the priority is to form a government to stop the economic collapse and resume talks with the International Monetary Fund.

