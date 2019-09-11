DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8: 55 P.M.) – Hungary will be the first EU member state to upgrade diplomatic ties with Syria after relations were cut off since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011.
“Starting next year, Hungary will delegate a diplomat who will occasionally visit Syria to make follow ups on humanitarian support and to conduct consular duties,” Hungary’s foreign ministry said in a statement to AFP on Wednesday.
Budapest continues to provide humanitarian aid for Christians in the war-torn country while a considerable number of Syrian students study in Hungary on scholarships.
The chargé d’affaires that Hungary intends to dispatch is widely seen as a precursor to re-opening its closed embassy eventually.
EU countries, the United States and Canada are among other countries which have closed their embassies in Damascus, broke off relations with the Syrian government since the uprising erupted in 2011.
Only the Czech Republic still has an embassy in Damascus.
