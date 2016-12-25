Dara'a, Syria - Contrary to media reports claiming that over 500 Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters dropped down their arms and reconciled with the Syrian government, the figure is closer to 150.

The opposition fighters who took up the amnesty offer were mostly FSA fighters native to the city of Sanameen, which is the northernmost administration in Dara'a province.

Part of those who reconciled was the commander of the "Al-Ababil Birgade" along with his men. The reconciliation took place in the town of Sanameen and it is not unlikely that the former rebels will take up a defense post as local NDF fighters.

The reconciliation process has proved extremely successful for the Syrian government in Dara'a where flocks of opposition fighters regularly drop down their weapons due to mounting frustration with corrupt rebel leaderships and scarce pay.