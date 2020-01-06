Hundreds of thousands attended the funeral procession in Tehran on Monday for a top Iranian general who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad last week.

Mourners wearing black beat their chests and carried posters with Qassem Soleimani’s portrait while chanting “death to America” and “death to Israel.”

Demonstrators also unfurled red Shiite flags, which traditionally symbolize both the spilled blood of someone unjustly killed and a call for vengeance, as they accompanied Soleimani’s remains through Tehran streets.

Tehran Police Chief General Hossein Rahimi said millions attended the farewell ceremony.

Credit: RT

