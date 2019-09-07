BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 P.M.) – Hundreds of Russian troops are being sent to the Idlib Governorate in northern Syria, the Russian publication Lenta.Ru reported this weekend.

According to the publication, hundreds of Russian troops belonging to the Yevgeny Prigoshin private military contractors were deployed to the Idlib Governorate, despite a pause in offensive operations.

“The plan is for groups of 50 people each, with the support of Russian aviation, to take part in street battles necessary to clear the populated city from thousands of militants associated with Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia),” Lenta.Ru reported.

“Today, Idlib is being kept under control only by the presence in the region of hundreds of thousands of civilians. Having evacuated them, the military operation against the militants can be continued, and in a completely different way,” they added.

As of now, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has paused all offensive operations in the Idlib Governorate as they adhere to a ceasefire that was proposed by the Russian Armed Forces.

However, this new ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate is contingent on Turkey dissolving the jihadist group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

While the Syrian Army has paused their ground offensive, they have not let up their artillery strikes on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in southern and western Idlib.

The Syrian Army is likely to resume their offensive if Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham remains at the front-lines in the Idlib Governorate, as they have refused all previous ceasefire deals.

