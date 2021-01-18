BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The official for the Russian-Syrian Joint Monitoring Center, Major Dmitry Suntsov, announced on Monday that about 300 Russian soldiers have been sent to the Syrian governorate of Hasakah to reinforce the monitoring centers.

“Our unit has arrived at one of the joint observation points in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, and our main task is to contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict in the area. Our forces are monitoring the compliance with the ceasefire, and providing all kinds of assistance to the local population,” Major Suntsov told reporters.

The arrival of the estimated 300 Russian soldiers to the Al-Hasakah Governorate comes just a day after the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants intensified their attacks on the key town of Tal Tamr, which is just east of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

In a related context, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) closed the crossing points that link their areas of control with the areas of control of the Syrian state within the city of Hasakah.

The reason for closing the crossing points was allegedly due to the obstruction of water from the Alouk Station, which was caused by the Turkish-backed militants in the Ras Al-Ain area.

The Syrian government has accused the Syrian Democratic Forces of purposely blocking the areas held by the Syrian Arab Army to further the suffering of the people living under the state.

The Syrian Democratic Forces have not responded to these allegations.