Numerous Iraqi citizens have gathered outside the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, protesting against the latest airstrikes by the American military in the country.
Preparing the tents for the sit-in outside the #US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/rrl8yZlM9g
— Sinan Salaheddin Mahmoud (@sinansm) December 31, 2019
According to reports, Iraqis, who earlier attended the funerals of those killed in the military strikes, are burning American flags and shouting “Down, down, USA” and “Death to America”.
Mourners marching in front of #US Embasdy in Baghdad and they have decided to setup protest tents there. They protest against US attacks on KH bases in Anbar #Iraq #PMF #KataibHezbollah pic.twitter.com/dv48YTBEkW
— Farhad Alaaldin (@farhad965) December 31, 2019
Sunday’s airstrikes have reportedly killed 25 militia members and left 51 others injured. The operation was a response to an attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Friday, however, no group claimed responsibility for the assault.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.