Numerous Iraqi citizens have gathered outside the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, protesting against the latest airstrikes by the American military in the country.

Preparing the tents for the sit-in outside the #US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/rrl8yZlM9g — Sinan Salaheddin Mahmoud (@sinansm) December 31, 2019

According to reports, Iraqis, who earlier attended the funerals of those killed in the military strikes, are burning American flags and shouting “Down, down, USA” and “Death to America”.

Mourners marching in front of #US Embasdy in Baghdad and they have decided to setup protest tents there. They protest against US attacks on KH bases in Anbar #Iraq #PMF #KataibHezbollah pic.twitter.com/dv48YTBEkW — Farhad Alaaldin (@farhad965) December 31, 2019

​Sunday’s airstrikes have reportedly killed 25 militia members and left 51 others injured. The operation was a response to an attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Friday, however, no group claimed responsibility for the assault.

Source: Sputnik

