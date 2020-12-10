Haim Eshed served as the head of Israeli’s space security program for nearly 30 years and has been given the Israel Security Award on three separate occasions by an Israeli president. The now-87-year-old professor retired from Israel’s Ministry of Defense in 2011.

Eshed, who retired with a lieutenant colonel military rank, recently claimed in an interview with the Yedioth Ahronoth outlet that not only do extraterrestrials exist, but they also signed an agreement with the US government “to do experiments.”

In a translation provided by the Jewish Press, the former space security head explained that the alleged aliens “are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want [humans] as helpers.”

“They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are,” Eshed said, before adding that the cooperation has even reportedly expanded to the red planet, where no human has officially stepped foot.

“There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts.”

Asked why this information hasn’t been revealed before, Eshed stated that officials opted to not release it because the alleged “UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here.” He added that “humanity is not ready yet.”

However, he did indicate that US President Donald Trump “was on the verge of revealing [their existence] but the aliens in the Galactic Federation [said] ‘Wait, let people calm down first.’”

“They don’t want to start mass hysteria,” he continued. “They want to first make us sane and understanding.”

Acknowledging that his remarks do come across as far-fetched, Eshed further said that he would have been “hospitalized” had he “come up with what [he’s] saying today five years ago.” The former Israeli government official noted that he decided to voice the allegations now simply because the academic landscape has changed.

“Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing,” he said.

Incidentally, Eshed’s commentary also comes alongside the release of a new book in which he discusses the cosmos.

Earlier this year, the US Department of Defense announced that it had established a task force to specifically investigate unidentified aerial phenomena so as to have a better understanding of them and to gain insight into such occurrences. The task force’s establishment came a few months after the US Navy made public three videos in which unidentified flying objects were caught by cameras aboard US military aircraft.

Recently, former US President Barack Obama was asked about UFOs during an interview with comedian and late-night television host Stephen Colbert. Although Obama never spilled the beans on whether or not aliens were in fact real, he did indicate that he “certainly asked about it.”

Source: Sputnik