BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Six humanitarian aid trucks reached the besieged Idlib Governorate towns of Al-Fou’aa and Kafraya this afternoon, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported.

Today’s delivery by the Syrian Red Crescent Society marks the first time in five months that any humanitarian aid convoy has arrived in either Al-Fou’aa and Kafraya.

In addition to the deliveries made to Al-Fou’aa and Kafraya, the Syrian Red Crescent also transported humanitarian aid to the Yarmouk Camp District of southern Damascus.

The Red Crescent was allowed to distribute the aid in the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham controlled neighborhoods of the Yarmouk Camp; they were not permitted to enter the ISIL areas.

