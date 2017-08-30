BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) had another rough day in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate following a large-scale attack by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) along the Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor Highway.

Led by the Tiger Forces and 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army scored a major advance along the Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor Highway, resulting in the liberation of several points that are located east of Tal SyriaTel.

According to a military source in the Homs Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army managed to kill over 20 Islamic State terrorists during the assault, while also destroying two tanks and two technical vehicles that were fitted with anti-aircraft machine guns.

As a result of Tuesday’s advance, the Syrian Arab Army now finds themselves less than 65km away from the provincial capital of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

1 Comment on "Huge losses for ISIL as Syrian forces inch closer to Deir Ezzor"

Igor
Guest
Igor
It sounds good, 65km.
One week ago it have been 120 km.

30/08/2017 08:28
