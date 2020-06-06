BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – A huge fire broke out on Saturday evening in an area adjacent to the Evin Prison in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

A video clip circulating showed that the fire came over large areas of the prison, as firefighters arrive on the scene to put out the blaze.

No information has been released about casualties or what caused the massive fire.

Since the Iranian revolution in 1979, the prison has been called “Evin University” due to the large number of intellectuals imprisoned in it.

