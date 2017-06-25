DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:55 A.M.) – Powerful blast shook the town of Al-Dana in northern Idlib countryside on Saturday afternoon when a car bomb went off inside a crowded marketplace.

At least 10 people were killed as a result of the explosion, around 60 others injured. Most of the victims were civilians, with several militants killed as well.

Ivan Castro | AMN

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet; however, such terrorist attacks are nothing new for Idlib province as it keep boiling with jihadist infighting.

The number of incidents rose dramatically since tensions had sharpened between Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS, Syrian Al-Qaeda branch) on the one side, and Ahrar Al-Sham, Failaq Al-Sham on the other side.

The latest skirmish took place earlier on Saturday, when HTS jihadists confronted local population of Salqin town in northern part of Idlib province.

In addition to that, sleeper cells of the so-called “Islamic State” have been active in the province as well.

Ivan Castro
Writer, translator. Former communications engineer. Contributor at both AMN Russian and AMN English.

