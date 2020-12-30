BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Yemeni government officials that arrived in the port-city of Aden on Wednesday were surprised with a massive blast at the airport, several eyewitnesses reported this afternoon.

According to local reports, the Yemeni government delegation arrived at the Aden International Airport, when a number of explosions erupted due to missile fire.

While it remains unknown who targeted the airport, RT Arabic reported that the missiles targeted a reception hall at the airport, pointing out that there is a risk that the airport will be exposed to more attacks.

Following the attack, RT Arabic released a video from the scene of the airport, showing the damage caused by the powerful explosions on Wednesday.

The Yemeni government has yet to release a death toll from today’s explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for today’s attack.