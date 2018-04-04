BEIUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Jabhat Tahrir Souriya launched a big assault in the western countryside of Aleppo, yesterday, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at the town of Kafr Naha.
Led by Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki, Jabhat Tahrir Souriya stormed Hay’at Tahrir Al-Shm’s positions inside of Kafr Naha, resulting in a fierce battle that would ensue for several hours.
However, despite the intensity of the attack, Jabhat Tahrir Souriya was unable to infiltrate Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at Kafr Naha.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham claimed that they destroyed two armored vehicles before Jabhat Tahrir Souriya withdrew from Kafr Naha.
Furthermore, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham accused Jabhat Tahrir Souriya of bringing Euphrates Shield fighters to fight their forces in the western countryside of Aleppo.
