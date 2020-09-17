Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team said on Thursday that the bottle, on which the German laboratory had allegedly found traces of Novichok nerve agent, was found in a hotel room in the city of Tomsk, where Navalny was staying before falling ill last month.

“This is a bottle from a room in a Tomsk hotel where Navalny himself and our entire film crew were staying … Two weeks later, it was on this bottle that the German laboratory found traces of Novichok,” the team said in a video posted on Navalny’s Instagram.

It added that after the opposition figure’s crew found out about his hospitalization, they called a lawyer, went up to the room and registered everything they found there, including water bottles.

Commenting on the news, Leonid Rink, a scientist directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik that anyone who had touched the bottle with the nerve agent on it would have died.

“This is a situation when no one can touch this bottle or you die. If this was really so, then there would be the main deceased [Navalny] and everyone else who carried this bottle without gloves and protection,” Rink noted.

In the meantime, the Xander Hotel in Tomsk declined to comment on the information that the Novichok agent was allegedly found on water bottles in one of its rooms.

“We do not provide any comments … there is no information,” the hotel administrator told Sputnik.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the opposition figure was flown to the Charite hospital in Germany for further treatment.

Later, the German government said doctors had found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin’s claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

Source: Sputnik