Saudi Aramco

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the Houthis were able to hit Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities due to the ineffectiveness of US anti-missile systems that were used by the kingdom.

“In fact, the Yemenis have humiliated the United States,” Rouhani said in a comment posted on his official website, adding that in this case it is difficult to deny the weakness of the US radar and defense systems that drones and missiles could overcome.

Last week, the Yemeni Houthi movement warned Saudi Arabia of new, more damaging attacks on the country’s vital facilities if Riyadh continues military action against Houthis-controlled territories in Yemen.

On 14 September, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its facilities after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day — about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.

Following the attack, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia itself, the US, the UK and Germany blamed the attack on Iran.

Later on, the Saudi Defence Ministry held a press conference last week to present what it described as evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attacks.

Iran has denied all accusation, pointing out that the Yemeni Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.

 

Source: Sputnik

jeffglobal
Guest
jeffglobal
Assuming the Houthis actually did carry out the attack, irrespective of the NATO markings on one of the cruise missiles presented as evidence of debris at the KSA news conference, which would be a smoking gun for a false flag attack, there’s no way Pompeo on down can call 88 Patriot PAK3s, dozens of Hawks, flyovers by 2 US bases in the UAE and Bahrain, through Kuwait as well, and then hitting KSA targets can mean ANYTHING but the US military equip is still in the 20th century specializing on the murder of wedding parties and funeral processions (last one… Read more »

2019-09-24 21:57
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
+++ “irrespective of the NATO markings on one of the cruise missiles presented as evidence of debris at the KSA news conference” => These were markings from the Czech builder of the engine which is absolutely available on the civilian market and actually sold in numbers to… Iran, thanks to JCPOA, note that it didn’t took long to Iran to reverse engineer it : Rouhani has been pictured examining a copy in Iran’s drone factory! +++ “88 Patriot PAK3s, dozens of Hawks” => A Patriot Battalion hasn’t 88 PAC-3 : there are 6 launchers and 4 cannister per launcher. Each… Read more »

2019-09-25 12:03
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Garnet Troy Rossi
America’s prostitutes are encouraged to and often are forced to buy garbage products including war products that the w***e-master Uncle Sam manufacturers and is pushing constantly on to its whor.es around the world including Canada Britain France Australia Columbia Turkey etcetera etcetera etceter… Uncle Sam’s prostitutes that buy war products from other countries like Russia China Iran North Korea, these whor.es like Turkey are slapped with sanctions by the Whoremaster…..thru the thteats of sanctions, is how the PIMP keeps his prostitutes in line……

2019-09-25 19:17
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Except it was far out of Houthis’ “toys” range, and there was not only US missile system… There were also Swiss radar-guided AA-guns and French radar+IR+optical guided short-range missiles added to an AWACS permanently patrolling the Gulf which CAN’T not having detected low flying stuff… In other terms : 1. Even if the gear was from Houthis, it doesn’t takes a genius to know they weren’t the ones who proceeded to the launch. Nobody buys the Houthis claim since it’s technically impossible for their cruise missiles and drones to act as far from their territory. 2. Saudis deliberately let the… Read more »

2019-09-24 23:16
Jaime
Guest
Jaime
Sounds not going great for your brain since you believe all those lies.

2019-09-25 01:20
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
My brain is working well, thank you, I just posted the communiqués from the last hours. You’re very amusing since, had you red what I said : – I don’t believe the Houthis : them performing the attack is technically impossible. – I don’t believe Rouhani in anything he says : it’s a body of lies. Remember that he once declared : “Ahmadinejad was a wolf in wolf clothes, let me be a wolf in sheep clothes” (My 2c he doesn’t even know where the expression “wolf in sheep clothes” comes from…) – I don’t believe the West or the… Read more »

2019-09-25 11:19
jar
Guest
jar
Bla,bla, bla…

2019-09-25 10:04
jar
Guest
jar
Daeshbags-Sux, you work well,almost like Goebells 🙂

2019-09-25 10:35