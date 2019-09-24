Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the Houthis were able to hit Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities due to the ineffectiveness of US anti-missile systems that were used by the kingdom.
“In fact, the Yemenis have humiliated the United States,” Rouhani said in a comment posted on his official website, adding that in this case it is difficult to deny the weakness of the US radar and defense systems that drones and missiles could overcome.
Last week, the Yemeni Houthi movement warned Saudi Arabia of new, more damaging attacks on the country’s vital facilities if Riyadh continues military action against Houthis-controlled territories in Yemen.
On 14 September, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its facilities after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day — about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.
Following the attack, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia itself, the US, the UK and Germany blamed the attack on Iran.
Later on, the Saudi Defence Ministry held a press conference last week to present what it described as evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attacks.
Iran has denied all accusation, pointing out that the Yemeni Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Source: Sputnik
