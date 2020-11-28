BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) called on Saudi Arabia to stop the military operations of the Arab coalition that it leads in Yemen, and to reconcile with its neighbors, stressing that this is the way to stop the attacks on them, hinting at the group’s determination to launch new operations.

The group’s spokesman, Muhammad Abdul Salam, said on Twitter, “There is neither an American nor British weapon nor any force capable of providing a protective umbrella for the Saudi aggressive regime,” referring to reports that the British government has deployed forces in Saudi Arabia to defend the oil fields.

He continued: “By stopping the aggression against Yemen and lifting the siege, the kingdom will regain its lost security.”

Addressing Saudi Arabia, he added: “Only reconciling with neighbors will protect you from the consequences of aggression.”

Media reports recently surfaced about a British role in protecting Saudi oil installations and responding to air attacks by the Ansarallah Movement, following the September 14, 2019 attacks on oil facilities, including the deployment of an advanced military radar system to detect drones.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Saudi installations in the south and the kingdom’s maritime interests are subject to repeated attack attempts by the Ansarallah Movement.