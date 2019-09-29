Yemen’s Houthi Movement has just released new pictures featuring spoils from their latest offensive against Saudi forces in southern Saudi Arabia.

Dubbed “Operation Victory from God“, the offensive resulted in capturing several Saudi army officers, thousands of troops and hundreds of vehicles.

Houthi forces spokesman Gen. Yahya Saria said that three military brigades of enemy forces in Najran were encircled just 72 hours after the attack.

Gen. Saria added that Yemeni fighters are capable of further penetrating into Saudi territories “in case it continues its aggression against Yemen.”

The Houthi military spokesperson revealed that those who have been captured will be put in undisclosed areas in order to protect them from Saudi airstrikes; assuring the families of the prisoners of war that they will be kept in a secret place in order to keep them safe from any harm.

On September 14, Houthis conducted a massive drone attack targeting the Saudi oil and gas giant, Aramco.

