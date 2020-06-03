BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The U.S. National Security Council openly accused the Ansarallah forces (var. Houthis) of attacking Saudi Arabia with Iranian-made drones.

The American Council also accused the Ansarallah forces of preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

The United Nations announced the success of the Yemen Donors Conference held in Saudi Arabia, in raising $ 1.35 billion in humanitarian aid.

The European Commission has previously provided € 70 million in funding in Yemen, as the COVID-19 epidemic threatens to worsen one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 40 million euros of this package will be earmarked to combat the virus outbreak in the country.

The European Union provides vital aid such as food, nutrition, water, shelter and hygiene kits to millions of Yemenis.

Advertisements