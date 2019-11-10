BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The leader of the Ansarallah Movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, stated on Saturday, that the Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, continues to carry out airstrikes and besiege Yemen.
“I call on the Saudi regime to stop the aggression and the siege,” Houthi said in a televised speech broadcasted by Al-Masirah TV.
“The continuation of aggression means that we will continue to develop our military capabilities and carry out the harshest strikes and this is a legitimate right,” stressing that the Yemeni people will not retreat from the struggle for “independence of their territory.”
Meanwhile, the Ansarallah Movement leader rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations that Iran is supplying the group with precision missiles, vowing to strike Israel in case of any hostile action against Yemen.
He said: “Our people will not hesitate to declare jihad against the Israeli enemy, and to strike the harshest strikes against sensitive targets in the enemy entity if they are involved in any folly against our people.”
“The position of hostility towards Israel as a usurper entity is a principled humanitarian, moral and religious commitment,” he continued.
He also accused the United States and Israel of “playing a role in the protests in Iraq and Lebanon,” saying “the joy and satisfaction of the U.S. and Israel to what is happening in Iraq and Lebanon reveals the nature of his position.”
