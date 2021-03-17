BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of the Ansarallah Movement in Yemen, stressed that “there is no political solution in the country before the end of the aggression, the lifting of the siege, the exit of the occupation and the reparation for damages.”

In a tweet, he posted a document that included points for de-escalation in Marib. He said, “These nine points regarding Marib, which were presented some time ago, were not accepted by the Yemeni people.”

He added, “It does not carry impossible conditions, and because there is no desire for peace, but rather they sell words and reject practical points, no solution has been accepted, neither this nor the comprehensive solution document.”

The purpose of the document was to end the ongoing Houthi offensive in the Marib Governorate, which has witnessed an increase in violence over the last few months.

The Houthi forces have managed to reach the western gate of Marib city, but they are still trying to seize areas around the administrative capital in order to isolate it.

