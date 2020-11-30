BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) announced on Sunday evening that it had targeted the Tadawin camp of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in the Marib Governorate on Saturday.

The official spokesman of the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said, “The missile force was able to target the joint operations room in the Tadawin camp in the Marib Governorate with a Badr-type ballistic missile.”

“The strike was accurate,” Sare’a said in a tweet noting that the operation resulted in the death and wounding of 15 Saudi commanders and soldiers (8 dead, including commanders, and 7 injuries).

He stressed that “the armed operations will continue as long as the siege continues, and that all the monitored movements will reach their forces wherever they are.”

The Saudi-led Coalition has not commented on these latest claims by the Ansarallah Movement.