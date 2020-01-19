The Yemeni Houthis pounded a military training base in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday with missiles, killing at least 30 servicemen, according to Saudi media.
According to a local military source, the attack killed 24 soldiers and injured 20 others.
“Twenty-four soldiers died, 20 were injured in a missile attack on the barracks for draftees in the al-Milah area in the northwest of the Marib province. The missile was presumably ballistic”, the source said.
The Houthis have not claimed responsibility or confirmed the allegation.
Earlier this month, the Houthis reportedly launched a ballistic missile at a Saudi-led coalition military base located in the southern province of Dhalea, killing 10 soldiers.
The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis, at Hadi’s request, since March 2015.
The conflict in Yemen, the poorest nation in the Middle East, has been described by the United Nations as the world’s worst ongoing humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the population of 24-million currently in need of aid and protection.
Source: Sputnik
