BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The leader of the Ansarallah Movement (Houthi Movement) in Yemen, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, threatened the Saudi-led Arab Coalition on Thursday with new military surprises and greater victories during the seventh year of the war.

This came in a speech delivered by Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi on the occasion of the “National Day of Resilience,” during which he stressed that Yemen will continue to defend itself as long as the attacks continue, according to Al-Masirah TV .

“The Americans, Saudis and some countries tried to persuade us to barter the humanitarian file with military and political agreements, and we cannot agree to that,” Al-Houthi said, adding, “We are ready for an honorable peace in which there is no trade-off for our people’s right to freedom and independence or legitimate rights.”

Al-Houthi attacked the coalition’s moves, saying that “the aggression, since its inception six years ago, has been characterized by crime and treachery. Crime is a characteristic of this aggression since the first crime against civilians in the capital, Sana’a.”

Al-Houthi continued that “the Saudi and Emirati connection and dependence with the American in all the region’s files is the most prominent factor in their involvement in the role of the perpetrator of the aggression, and the Saudi and Emirati dependence on the Zionist and American intelligence reports in identifying the enemy and the dangers, which made them build wrong decisions on them.”

Al-Houthi praised the Iranian political and moral support for his country, as well as the Sultanate of Oman, which he described as a good neighbor.

Lastly, he also praised the positions of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in support of his country.

