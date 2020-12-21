BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) launched a powerful attack inside the Jizan region of southern Saudi Arabia recently, raiding this border province from their positions inside northern Yemen.

In a video that was recently released, the Ansarallah forces can be seen carrying out a wide-scale attack on the Jizan border region, killing and wounding several members of the Saudi Army and their allied troops.

The video, which was released by the Ansrallah military media, showed their forces carrying out sniper attacks and blowing up some of the enemy positions inside this large border province in southern Saudi Arabia.

#Yemen

Ansarallah(Houthi) raid on Saudi army&mercenaries' positions in Jizan border. Several enemy fighters were shot by snipers during the raid.

2/2 pic.twitter.com/OdT5uZlJOF — Eastern Lion 东方军事爱好者 (@Sunkway_China) December 21, 2020

Despite the fact most of the war has been fought inside Yemen, the clashes occasionally spill over into neighboring Saudi Arabia, where the Ansarallah Movement clashes with the Saudi Armed Forces and their allied militias.

The Saudi-led Coalition has often responded to these raids by launching heavy strikes over northern Yemen, with most of these attacks targeting the Sana’a, Sa’ada, and Hajjah governorates.