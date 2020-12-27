BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) of Yemen issued a warning to Saudi Arabia on Saturday about turning the Red Sea region into a warzone.

According to the Al-Masirah TV, the Ansarallah Movement warned that if the Saudi-led Coalition turns the Red Sea region into a warzone, “the escalation will be significant then.”

“We are with the security of the Red Sea and freedom of maritime navigation,” Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, deputy chief of defense and security affairs in the government of the Ansarallah Movement said.

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel published a video clip on Saturday, documenting the Yemeni army’s naval forces ’bombing of mines allegedly planted by the Ansarallah Movement.

It is noteworthy to mention that the United Nations, Europeans and some American and regional officials and humanitarian aid organizations oppose the blacklisting of the Ansarallah Movement (the Houthis), because this would lead to sanctions that could interfere with international aid deliveries at a time when famine threatens Yemen.