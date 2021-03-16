BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – On Tuesday, Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) announced the targeting of the King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait, southern Saudi Arabia, marking the second time in the last 24 hours that they have launched an attack on this installation.

The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni armed forces, Yahya Sare’e, said: “The air force targeted the King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait with a Qasef 2k plane at dawn today, Tuesday, and the hit was accurate.”

“This targeting comes as part of the response to the escalation of the aggression and its comprehensive siege on our country,” Sare’e added in a tweet on his Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen announced the interception and destruction of a booby-trapped drone launched by the Ansarallah Movement towards the city of Khamis Mushait.

The coalition said in a statement that its forces “are taking operational measures to neutralize and destroy sources of threat,” stressing that its operations “are in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”

On Monday, the Arab coalition stated that it had destroyed a fortified cache of ballistic missiles and launchers in Yemen’s Sa’ada Governorate, which is located along the southern border of Saudi Arabia.

Prior to this announcement by the Arab Coalition, the Ansarallah Movement said they bombed both the King Khalid Airbase and Abha Airport.

