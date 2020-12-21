BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) of Yemen announced on Monday, that a Saudi unmanned combat plane was shot down in the airspace of Marib.

The Ansarallah-aligned spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said that their air defenses targeted a Saudi CH4 plane with a suitable missile, Al-Masirah TV reported.

He added that the plane was shot down “while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of the Medghal district in the Ma’rib Governorate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia – which has been involved in the Yemen conflict since March 2015 – has not commented on what Sare’a reported.

It is noteworthy to mention that the length of the wings of the aircraft CH-4 reaches 18 meters, and its maximum weight at takeoff is 1350 kg, and its maximum flight range is 5 thousand km. The plane can fly at a height of between 5,000 to 7,000 meters.

The mission of the CH-4 aircraft ranges from observing the battlefield and gathering information, to carrying out military operations in the restricted airspace, so that it can direct accurate strikes at fixed or moving targets at low speed on the ground.