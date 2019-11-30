BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Houthi forces shot down a Saudi military plane near the Saudi-Yemeni border on Friday, resulting in the death of all personnel on board.

According to the official media wing of the Houthi forces, their troops shot down a Saudi Apache Helicopter with a surface-to-air missile in the Asir Province of Saudi Arabia.

In the video released shortly after downing the aircraft, the Houthi forces can be seen scoring a direct hit on the Apache Helicopter as it was flying over their positions:

Advertisements