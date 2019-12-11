BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) announced on Wednesday the downing of another reconnaissance plane belonging to the Arab coalition forces in the Sa’ada Governorate near the Saudi border.

“The Yemeni air defenses managed this afternoon to shoot down a spy plane in the Al-Suh Square of the Al-Qatf District,” Brigadier Yahya Sare’a tweeted on Wednesday.

He said that the plane “was shot down while it was carrying out hostilities.”

Brigadier-General Sare’a did not specify what weapon was used to down this enemy aircraft.

The downing of this Arab Coalition reconnaissance plane marks the second time in the last 24 hours that they have brought down an enemy aircraft near the Saudi border.

The group has been carrying out repeated drone, ballistic missile and booby-trapped boat attacks against the Arab Coalition and Yemeni government forces for over four years now, as they continue to defend their territories in western and northern Yemen.

