BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Ansarallah- aligned Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said on Saturday, that the Yemeni government forces are in its final stages after it suffered successive defeats on various fronts of fighting.

Sare’a said during his meeting in Sanaa that 300 members of the Yemeni army have defected to the Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) in northwestern Yemen.

“No matter how deep the occupiers and agents shed blood, their fate is like their predecessors, who were forced to leave by national resistance rejecting oppression and subservience to the occupier,” he said.

He pointed out that “the higher revolutionary, political and military leadership issued a general amnesty decision for everyone who wishes to return to the path of righteousness in the context of keenness to inject the blood of Yemenis and miss the opportunity for the enemies of the homeland by tearing the social fabric.”

The military spokesman called on fighters in the Yemeni army to “take advantage of the opportunity to return and benefit from the general amnesty decision,” stressing that “it will not continue indefinitely.”