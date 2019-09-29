Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria has presented footage allegedly showing how the militant group attacked Saudi forces in the border region of Najran, capturing troops, officers and armoured vehicles in the process. The video was aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV broadcaster.

The video shows several cars in an armoured column being hit by blasts. The Houthi military spokesman didn’t specify when the footage was filmed. A day earlier, the Houthis reported defeating three “enemy military brigades” and capturing “thousands” of soldiers, along with officers, over the last three days.

Riyadh has not confirmed or denied the Houthis’ statements regarding the alleged defeat and capture of Saudi troops. Sputnik could not independently verify the Houthi reports or the authenticity of the video.

The Houthi claims of military successes come weeks after the militant group claimed responsibility for conducting a successful strike against Saudi Aramco oil facilities on 14 September, which crippled the country’s oil production.

Days later, head of the Houthi Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat announced that the movement was ceasing its attacks against Saudi Arabia with the use of drones and other weapons. He also called on Riyadh to follow suit, promising to resume hostilities if Saudi Arabia were to continue its attacks in Yemen.

 

Source: Sputnik

The whole original video of the “Nasr Min Allah” operation that led to the total elimination of 3 Saudi Coalition’s division.

Thousands of Saudi soldiers&Saudi backed troops killed and captured, hundreds of armored&vehicles destroyed, sized.

VERY AMAZING VIDEO (58 min duration) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DdNiQXjoz0

Others link from Al Masirah TV network :

http://almasirah.net/gallery/preview.php?file_id=30590

http://almasirah.net/gallery/preview.php?file_id=30593

2019-09-29 23:59
Excelente noticia, EE.UU. y la Monarquía a llorar.

2019-09-30 03:15