BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Ansarallah (var. Houthi) Movement’s media wing published a video clip this week, showing the wreckage of a Saudi Air Force drone, which shot it down on Sunday.

In the video, which has since been shared on social media and YouTube, the Ansarallah fighters can be seen inspecting the downed drone, while celebrating its destruction.

According to the Ansarallah Movement in the video below, the drone was a Turkish-made Karayel surveillance drone, which was developed by the company Vestel for the Turkish Armed Forces.

On Sunday, the Ansarallah Movement announced the shooting down of a Turkish-made spy plane belonging to the Saudi Air Force in the northern part of the country.

The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Sare’e posted on Twitter: “Thanks be to God, the air defenses are able to shoot down a Turkish-made Karayel fighter plane belonging to the Saudi Air Force.”

Sare’e said that the spy plane was shot down “while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of the Al-Marazeeq area in the Al-Jawf Governorate this afternoon (Sunday).

This claim came a few hours after the Saudi-led Arab coalition announced the start of “qualitative” attacks on Ansarallah targets in the capital, Sana’a, and other Yemeni governorates, including Marib, in response to the group’s attacks on a number of border areas with Saudi Arabia.

The coalition asserted that its qualitative operation “is in line with international law and its customary rules.”

