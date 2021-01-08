BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) released a new video showing their air defense missiles hitting enemy aircraft over Yemen, which coincided with the downing of a Saudi-led Coalition drone on Thursday.

In the video, which was shared on the Ansarallah Movement’s military media channel, their air defense missiles can be seen hitting the enemy aircraft over undisclosed parts of Yemen.

As shown in the video, the Ansarallah air defense missies managed to hit their intended targets, proving their success in deterring attacks on the territories under their control.

The Ansarallah Movement has boasted that these missiles were produced domestically by their engineering teams, especially some of their new projectiles that have been fired into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In addition to producing missiles, the Ansarallah Movement also builds their own drones, which have seen action in several areas of the country.