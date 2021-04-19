BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Houthi forces, also known as the Ansarallah Movement, released a video on their official YouTube channel, Sunday, showing their raid on a military encampment in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

In the video that is still on YouTube, a Houthi fighter with a go-pro camera storms a small encampment in the southern province of Najran and opens fire on the troops there.

It is not clear when the footage was taken by the Houthi forces, as their attacks in the Najran Province are sporadic and their videos are sometimes a few days old.

While they are able to carry out attacks in southern Saudi Arabia, the Houthi forces do not actually control any territory inside the Gulf Kingdom; they usually raid encampments and set fire to them before withdrawing across the border.

At the same time, the Houthi forces are engaged in a fierce battle in the northern part of Yemen, as their troops attempt to capture the strategic Marib Governorate from the government forces.

Thus far, they have managed to reach the western gate of the administrative capital; however, they have yet to enter Marib city.

