BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Yemeni Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) announced this evening, Thursday, that it had attacked an “important” military target at the Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia with a drone.

The spokesman for the group’s armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in statement on Thursday evening, “The air force carried out an attack on Abha International Airport .”

According to him, “The operation on Abha International Airport has achieved a precise hit.”

Furthermore, he stated that “this operation comes within the framework of the legitimate response to the escalation of aggression and its comprehensive siege on Yemen.”

No further details were released.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military alliance of Arab and Islamic countries in support of the Yemeni government, in its efforts to regain the capital, Sanaa, and large areas in northern and western Yemen, which were controlled by the Ansarallah Movement in late 2014.

