BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 A.M.) – An official source in the Saudi Ministry of Energy confirmed to RT Arabic that a fire broke out at the tank of a petroleum derivatives distribution station in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan Province, after it was targeted by Houthi missiles this past evening.

The source said: “The petroleum products distribution station in Jizan this evening was subjected to a sabotage attack with a projectile launched by the Houthis, which resulted in a fire in one of the station’s tanks, and it did not result in any injuries or loss of life.”

Their source continued: “The Kingdom condemns this cowardly sabotage attack, directed against vital installations, which does not target the Kingdom only, but also targets the security of petroleum exports, the stability of energy supplies to the world, and the freedom of global trade, as well as the global economy as a whole.”

They added: “The attack affects maritime navigation and exposes the coasts and territorial waters to major environmental disasters as a result of such sabotage acts.”

Earlier in the night, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition announced the interception of several drones that were launched from Yemen towards the Kingdom’s southern provinces.

“Eight drones (booby trapped) launched by the Houthi militia towards Saudi territory were intercepted and destroyed,” they said, adding “the terrorist Houthi militia continues its attempts to target civilians and civilian areas.”

This latest attack comes just hours after the leader of the Ansarallah Movement (var. Houthis), Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, threatened the Arab Coalition with “military surprises”.

