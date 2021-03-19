BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) announced on Friday evening that it had targeted the Saudi King Khalid Air Base with two drones.

Al-Masirah TV quoted the spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni armed forces, Yahya Sare’a: “The Air Force is targeting King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with two drones.”

Sare’e reported that the drone strikes hit their intended targets; however, it should be pointed out that the Saudi Ministry of Defense has yet to corroborate these claims.

The spokesman added: “The targeting of King Khalid Air Base comes in response to the escalation of aggression and its comprehensive siege.”

Earlier today, the Ansarallah Movement announced a powerful attack using six drones on the Saudi Aramco facilities near the Saudi capital city of Riyadh.

The official Saudi Press Agency later quoted a source in the Ministry of Energy that said the attack took place on Friday morning, stressing that it did not result in injuries or deaths, and the oil supply and its derivatives were not affected.

The source emphasized that “the Kingdom strongly condemns this cowardly attack, and affirms that the terrorist and sabotage acts, which are repeatedly committed against vital installations and civilian sites, the last of which was the attempt to target the Ras Tanura refinery and the Saudi Aramco residential neighborhood in Dhahran.”

The source renewed a call on the world’s countries and organizations to stand “against these terrorist and sabotage attacks, and to confront all parties that carry them out or support them.”

