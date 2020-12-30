BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement, also known as the Houthi forces, commented on the targeting of the Aden International Airport on Wednesday, which resulted in the death of ten people and the hospitalization of 20 others.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the Ansarallah Movement denied having anything to do with the attack on the airport, in conjunction with the arrival of the Yemeni government to Aden.

The Minister of Information in Sanaa, Dhaifallah Al-Shami, said that “the confused statements of the government of Riyadh’s mercenaries about the explosions at Aden airport raise question marks.”

Dhaifallah Al-Shami added on his Twitter account that this accusation was “an attempt to cover up their crimes against civilians and to settle the inter-accounts of mercenary parties.”

Earlier in the day, three explosions rocked the terminal at Aden International Airport, coinciding with the arrival of a plane carrying the government to the airport runway, killing 10 and wounding more than 20 others present near the site of the explosions, while the Prime Minister and its members were transported to the presidential palace.

The Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Muhammad Al Jaber, said on Twitter, that “ targeting the Yemeni government upon its arrival at Aden airport is a cowardly terrorist act targeting all the Yemeni people, their security, stability and their daily life, and confirms the extent of disappointment and confusion that the makers of death and destruction have reached as a result of the successful implementation of the agreement Riyadh and the formation of the Yemeni government and its commencement to start its duties to serve the Yemeni people.”

The Saudi ambassador addeds, “The agreement will go forward, and peace, security and stability will be achieved with the determination of the Yemenis and their courageous government, and the coalition led by the Kingdom continues to stand with the brotherly Yemeni people and their legitimate government.”