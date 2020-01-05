BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Houthi (Ansarallah) force fired several missiles towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia this evening.
According to the Yemen-based Al-Masirah TV, the Houthi forces fired at least three Earthquake missiles towards Saudi Arabia’s Asir province.
The report said the Houthi missiles targeted the Saudi military sites inside the Majazat Al-Sharqiyah area of the Asir province; they did not specify if the missiles hit their targets.
The Houthi Earthquake missiles have the ability to hit targets a little more than 250 kilometers away from their launching point.
This latest attack comes just days after the U.S. Armed Forces killed Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was also a close ally of the Houthi forces.
