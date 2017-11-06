DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:35 P.M.) – On Monday, the Sanaa-based Yemeni Government unveiled a brand new type of underwater missile which was manufactured by Houthi engineers and will be deployed to combat Saudi vessels that are spotted traveling through the Red Sea.

The torpedo, nicknamed Al-Manbab, is reportedly capable of hitting enemy ships from far away although its exact firing reach remains unknown for now.

Footage of the blue Al-Manbab torpedo is available below:

In direct retaliation for Saudi Arabia blocking all Houthi-held ports, Yemeni forces vowed to use the Al-Manbab torpedo missile “very soon”, likely against Saudi ships near the strategic port city of Hudaydah.

Not long ago, Houthi forces also announced the formation of an elite branch of special forces that are specialized in sea warfare, indicating that Yemeni forces wish to contest the Red Sea.