BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The spokesperson for the Ansrallah Movement, Yahya Sare’e, announced an operation in which 18 drones and ballistic missiles were used to target the Saudi Aramco sites in Ras Tanura, Yanbu, Rabigh, Jizan, and a military base in Dammam.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Saree said that six drones targeted military sites in Najran and Asir, stressing that “the operation has successfully achieved its objectives.”

The statement warned the Arab coalition “of the consequences of continuing its aggression and siege,” and affirmed the readiness of the Houthi forces to carry out “more severe and harsh military operations during the coming period.”

A source from the Saudi government later confirmed to RT Arabic that a fire broke out at an oil site in the Jizan Province, but it only caused material damage.

This attack by the Houthi forces came after the leader of the movement, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, warned the Saudi-led Arab Coalition of “military surprises” and “greater defeats”, but he did not specify what they were.

In addition to the warnings from the Al-Houthi, the Yemeni group has also repeatedly targeted the oil sites in Saudi Arabia, with a number of drone and missile attacks recorded in the last two weeks.

