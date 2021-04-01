BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – On Thursday, Yemen’s Houthi forces (var. Ansarallah) announced that it carried out a new attack by means of drones on what it described as “sensitive and important sites” in Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman for the Houthi forces, Yahya Saree, posted on his Twitter account: “The air force managed to carry out an attack operation in the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh, with four drones targeting sensitive and important sites. The hit was accurate by the grace of God.”

تمكن سلاح الجو المسير فجر اليوم من تنفيذ عملية هجومية في عاصمة العدو السعودي الرياض بأربع طائرات مسيرة استهدفت مواقع حساسة ومهمة،كانت الإصابةدقيقةبفضل الله. — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) April 1, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

“This targeting comes within the framework of our natural and legitimate right to respond to the ongoing aggression and siege on our country.

Our operations continue as long as the aggression and blockade continues,” he added.

Saree did not reveal further details about the operation, while the Saudi-led Arab coalition has not yet commented on this Houthi announcement.

This comes against the backdrop of the intensification of attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthi forces in recent weeks.

The attacks by the Houthi forces also coincide with their offensive operations in the Marib Governorate, as they attempt to capture the administrative capital and its corresponding oil fields.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:







1



















1 Share